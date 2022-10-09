Halifax seamstress creates Halloween-themed wedding outfits so dogs can share in owner's spooky special day

Paula Hegarty - of Claremount - runs Tail-er Made, offering custom-made dog harnesses and lead hook frames for pooches.

As previously reported by the Courier, the 49-year-old started the business at the end of 2020 after borrowing a sewing machine to make harnesses for her own dachshunds, Martha and Mabel.

She has since been inundated with orders from other dachshund owners unable to find harnesses to fit their pets elsewhere and captivated by Paula’s creative designs.

One of the special wedding outfits

Among her most recent is from Tina Bevan, in South Wales, who asked the seamstress to make something for her pups, Poppy and Pip, for her upcoming Halloween wedding.

Paula has not disappointed, coming up with an orange dragon harness, complete with black wings, for one dog and a pink kimono-style hooded creation for the other.

Tina said she is thrilled with the designs, which will be added to the collection of harnesses she has ordered from Paula.

"Her harnesses are absolutely fantastic,” she said. “We have one for every season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the special wedding outfits

Paula said she has been getting orders from across the globe, including New Zealand, Australia and America.

"I say to people ‘just chuck an idea at me’,” she said.

"I like a challenge and some people will make me think outside of the box.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/tailermadeforyou

Paula with her pups, Martha and Mabel

Last year Paula was asked to make her first bridesmaid dress for Peggy the dachshund when her owners were getting married.

Advertisement Hide Ad