Halifax set to welcome the return of Barrie Rutter OBE at The Viaduct Theatre

For one night only, on Thursday, October 8, Barrie Rutter OBE, founder of the ground-breaking theatre company Northern Broadsides, returns to The Viaduct to talk about his incredible life and recall anecdotes and memories from a career that has taken him to China, India, Brazil and Skipton Cattle Market, with all the points in between.

This is the first time that Mr Rutter has returned to The Viaduct since leaving Northern Broadsides, and the theatre holds a special place in his heart.

While many thought the would-be venue was only “fit for a car park”, Mr Rutter envisaged a unique and dynamic venue that was turned into the home-base for the multi-award-winning touring theatre company.

The Viaduct’s executive director, Sarah Horsley, is excited to welcome the director back to the venue.

She said: “We’re delighted to be opening our unmissable Autumn/Winter season with An Evening with Barrie Rutter. Without his input, The Viaduct Theatre could have been a car park, not the unique venue it is today.

“Barrie heads up a full programme of truly fantastic productions, showcasing the talents of both award-winning local theatre and leading UK touring theatre companies.

“Halifax based Foot of the Barrel are bringing us a unique production of English Literature’s most-loved festive story - A Christmas Carol - and Panto-Ever After are back with ‘Aladdin’ to really get people in the festive spirit.

“Our impressive line-up also features a revamped version of the comedy ‘Shakers’ by the John Godber Company, black comedy ‘Superstition Mountain' from the iconic Minack Theatre in Cornwall and a gripping production of ‘Sherlock Holmes’ from Blackeyed Theatre.

“The development of our programme is substantial and we are proud to be taking a significant step to ensure the people of Calderdale can truly appreciate the Arts here on their doorstep.

“To kick off the season with Barrie at the helm is testament to the exciting and inspiring season of drama, comedy, thrills and fun that follows.”

Tickets are priced at £16 for adults and £12.50 for concessions and can be booked by visiting https://theviaducttheatre.co.uk/shows-tickets/an_audience_with_barrie_rutter-obe/