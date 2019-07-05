Halifax shortlisted by multi-million pound fund which transforms high streets

Halifax has been shortlisted for a cash boost aimed at re-inventing town centres

The town is one of 50 across the country to make it through to the second phase of the Future High Streets Fund.

From improving transport and access into town centres to converting retail units into new homes, the £675 million fund is aimed at helping local leaders to rejuvenate their town centres.

Calderdale Council will now receive up to £150,000 of new funding to work up detailed project proposals, based on its initial plans. Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will work closely with them, focusing on those places that have “shovel ready” projects where there might be opportunities to accelerate these.