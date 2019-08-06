Halifax Show returns this Saturday

All creatures great and small will be on show when Halifax Agricultural Show returns on Saturday.

The event takes place on Savile Park Moor promises to be packed with something for all the family, showcasing a wide variety of the best of traditional and modern classes and entertainment.

The gates open at 9am, with the entertainment kicking off from 10am. The ever-popular fun dog show starts at 11am, with exhibit judging throughout the day.

Among the attractions a this year's Halifax Show will be multiple breeds of sheep, each welcomed to the stage dancing to their own theme tune with a humorous and informative story to tell, and more than 60 birds of prey showcased instatic, handling, and flying displays.

Halifax RLFC’s Faxettes, Bluebells and Blue Dynamite will be performing their pre-match and half-time routines for the crowds, The Accrington Pipe Band will be marching and playing a vast repertoire of music, and of the most famous karate clubs in the world - Saxon Karate -will be showcasing their skills in the main ring.

Other attractions include ferret racing, donkey driving, bee displays, Punch and Judy, stone carvers, carting dogs, a mini zoo, circus acts, carousel rides, fire engine and face painting.

For information about where to buy advance tickets, visit halifaxshow.org.uk.