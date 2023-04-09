Halifax slimming clubs: Calderdale mum loses TEN STONE after being left mortified by photo of herself
A super slimmer from Elland has shed more than half her body weight after being left embarrassed by a photo.
Lisa Childs, 61, was left mortified by the snap her brother took of her as she crammed into an arm chair after she'd ballooned to 19st 8lbs.
But the jolt caused by seeing the photo sparked her into action and she ditched fatty fast foods for nutritious, home-cooked meals to lose 10st.
Now a trim 9st 8lb, Lisa is glad to pose for pictures in the chair at her mum's house after dropping eight dress sizes from 24 to a slimline size 12.
Mum-of-one Lisa said: "I was astounded that I had got to that size to be honest but I didn't realise how big I was.
"I had started to lose weight but when he sent me that picture, it was like 'I've got to keep going because I can't go back to looking like that’."
Lisa used to walk her son Max, now, 27, to and from school every day.
But when Max got older and wanted to walk to school with his friends, Lisa noticed that the "weight just piled on” because she wasn't exercising.
As the years went on, Lisa would often become breathless when walking up the stairs and she would need to “stop half a dozen times” when walking back from the bus stop.
And her knees started to hurt so much that it would sometimes became painful just to walk.
Lisa, a sales assistant, would gorge on convenience food such as a Chinese takeaway or a frozen pizza two or three times a week.
After joining Slimming World in 2017, she made a number of simple swaps and now cooks almost all her meals from scratch, following low-calorie recipe versions of her favourite foods.
She says the difference it has made to her life has been amazing as she now takes her Poochon Pheobe for daily walks without getting breathless or feeling pain.
"I'm quite proud of it because I never walked before anyway unless I had to,” she said.
"Now I go out with my friend and walk from Elland to Brighouse and then have a coffee and walk back and not have to stop.”