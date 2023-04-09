Lisa Childs, 61, was left mortified by the snap her brother took of her as she crammed into an arm chair after she'd ballooned to 19st 8lbs.

But the jolt caused by seeing the photo sparked her into action and she ditched fatty fast foods for nutritious, home-cooked meals to lose 10st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a trim 9st 8lb, Lisa is glad to pose for pictures in the chair at her mum's house after dropping eight dress sizes from 24 to a slimline size 12.

Lisa Childs looks radiating in her new slimline size 12.

Mum-of-one Lisa said: "I was astounded that I had got to that size to be honest but I didn't realise how big I was.

"I had started to lose weight but when he sent me that picture, it was like 'I've got to keep going because I can't go back to looking like that’."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa used to walk her son Max, now, 27, to and from school every day.

But when Max got older and wanted to walk to school with his friends, Lisa noticed that the "weight just piled on” because she wasn't exercising.

Lisa Childs holds up her old size 24 attire.

As the years went on, Lisa would often become breathless when walking up the stairs and she would need to “stop half a dozen times” when walking back from the bus stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And her knees started to hurt so much that it would sometimes became painful just to walk.

Lisa, a sales assistant, would gorge on convenience food such as a Chinese takeaway or a frozen pizza two or three times a week.

After joining Slimming World in 2017, she made a number of simple swaps and now cooks almost all her meals from scratch, following low-calorie recipe versions of her favourite foods.

Lisa Childs before her weight loss journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says the difference it has made to her life has been amazing as she now takes her Poochon Pheobe for daily walks without getting breathless or feeling pain.

"I'm quite proud of it because I never walked before anyway unless I had to,” she said.