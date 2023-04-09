News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Halifax slimming clubs: Calderdale mum loses TEN STONE after being left mortified by photo of herself

A super slimmer from Elland has shed more than half her body weight after being left embarrassed by a photo.

By Izzy Hawksworth
Published 9th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Lisa Childs, 61, was left mortified by the snap her brother took of her as she crammed into an arm chair after she'd ballooned to 19st 8lbs.

But the jolt caused by seeing the photo sparked her into action and she ditched fatty fast foods for nutritious, home-cooked meals to lose 10st.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now a trim 9st 8lb, Lisa is glad to pose for pictures in the chair at her mum's house after dropping eight dress sizes from 24 to a slimline size 12.

Lisa Childs looks radiating in her new slimline size 12.Lisa Childs looks radiating in her new slimline size 12.
Lisa Childs looks radiating in her new slimline size 12.
Most Popular

Mum-of-one Lisa said: "I was astounded that I had got to that size to be honest but I didn't realise how big I was.

"I had started to lose weight but when he sent me that picture, it was like 'I've got to keep going because I can't go back to looking like that’."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lisa used to walk her son Max, now, 27, to and from school every day.

But when Max got older and wanted to walk to school with his friends, Lisa noticed that the "weight just piled on” because she wasn't exercising.

Lisa Childs holds up her old size 24 attire.Lisa Childs holds up her old size 24 attire.
Lisa Childs holds up her old size 24 attire.

As the years went on, Lisa would often become breathless when walking up the stairs and she would need to “stop half a dozen times” when walking back from the bus stop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And her knees started to hurt so much that it would sometimes became painful just to walk.

Lisa, a sales assistant, would gorge on convenience food such as a Chinese takeaway or a frozen pizza two or three times a week.

After joining Slimming World in 2017, she made a number of simple swaps and now cooks almost all her meals from scratch, following low-calorie recipe versions of her favourite foods.

Lisa Childs before her weight loss journey.Lisa Childs before her weight loss journey.
Lisa Childs before her weight loss journey.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She says the difference it has made to her life has been amazing as she now takes her Poochon Pheobe for daily walks without getting breathless or feeling pain.

"I'm quite proud of it because I never walked before anyway unless I had to,” she said.

"Now I go out with my friend and walk from Elland to Brighouse and then have a coffee and walk back and not have to stop.”

Read More
100 Halifax pupils left crushed after ski-trip cancelled at the last minute beca...
HalifaxCalderdaleBrighouse