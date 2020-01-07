Halifax slimming team’s chatty event with comedian Alan Carr

A group of Slimming World Consultants based in Halifax recently celebrated their groups’ successes by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

Alan, a well-loved TV personality, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards in Birmingham with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Awards: Consultants Michelle Bancroft, Bernice Lowry, Gem Beresford and Tamina Oates meet Alan Carr.

The team members, who run groups in Halifax, were delighted to get a chance to meet Alan.

Michelle Bancroft said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for the Halifax Slimming World groups.

She said: “The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives, too.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so we were honoured to represent the Halifax groups.

“Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives, too.”

Bernice Lowry added: “Last year was our 50th year, which was full of celebrations and successes. We’ve supported more people than ever to achieve their dreams and we’re so excited about what 2020 has in store.

“For anyone who may be thinking of taking that step to lose weight and improve their health this New Year I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to learn new habits and make long-term healthy changes.”