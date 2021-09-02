Halifax Society for the Blind announce return to the the high street

The charity said the relocation is all about making it easier for people to receive support following sight loss.

Announcing the move at the Society’s AGM chair Sue Mort said: "The money was generously left to us in a legacy so we bought a magnificent space in the very heart of Halifax’s shopping district, on Southgate.

"By locating to the site of the old Bradford and Bingley / Santander, we will be fully accessible, and it would also be hard to find a place more familiar to local residents.”

Halifax Society for the Blind Society Charity Shop back in 1941

Ahead of the charity lies a programme of works to get things ready for a launch and official opening of the new and bold service.

Pete Hoey, Chief Officer of the Society, said: “It’s been a long search to find the right place – in the bustling heart of Halifax, and not far from the bus station.

"There’ll be more space, and we’re planning a community café, so people can come and get help, and have a decent brew too.

"People with sight loss will be better support from there. It’s very exciting.”

“Almost all of the work we do is funded from donations made to us. The last two years have been challenging times, and our charity has made a point of standing out to help people. This move crowns the efforts we’ve made during the Pandemic. Our community has shown its resilience, and with financial support, we’ll go further in dealing with sight loss – which affects one in five lives.”

The return to the high street has come after almost 80 years, when the longstanding charity last had a presence at 12-14 Fountain Street.

That site is now part of the successful Victorian Craft Beer Café, which is part of the changing street scene

The Southgate building has a long history, which many will recall.

Before being taken over by the Society, it was Cardmarket.

Prior to that, it was Santander and previously the local Bradford and Bingley Building Society.

People may remember it as a Bernie Steakhouse, and for those longer in the tooth, it was The Boar’s Head public house.

