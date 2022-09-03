Halifax tattoo studio's fundraiser today so epileptic artist can have surgery to stop her seizures

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Halifax Tattoo Collective, on Clare Road in Halifax town centre, have drawn up a huge selection of designs that will be available today from 10am until 9pm to walk-in customers on a first come, first served basis.

Proceeds will go to helping one of their staff who was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 10.

None of the medication available on the NHS have been able to treat her condition, and her seizures have become progressively worse.

They are now at the point where she is sustaining injuries and, because they have become more frequent, she can no longer work.

Her colleagues are hoping to raise enough money for her to visit a private neurologist and undergo surgery which may put an end to her seizures.

Torz Kelly, who runs Halifax Tattoo Collective with her partner Steve Wade, said: “We miss her and worry about her.

"The seizures are getting worse. We’re trying to raise funds so she can have this operation.”

Three of the tattoo artists are raffling off free tattoos worth between £160 and £180 at £10 a ticket.

There will also be a cake stall and other ways to donate without getting a tattoo.

For more information about the fundraiser today and how to donate, visit Halifax Tattoo Collective’s Facebook page.