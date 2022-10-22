51st Pellon Scout Group came first in the annual Muslim Scout Fellowship (MSF) North and Midlands Olympics held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Zaheer Khalil, Chairman of the group said: “It was a fitting tribute to the leaders, volunteers, and the dedication and hard work of the young people.

"It is also our tenth anniversary which makes even more special!

Some of the 51st Pellon Scouts team

"I would like to thank Abrar Hussain at Halifax Opportunities Trust and Rob Whiteley at Calderdale Council for giving us access to the Spring Hall Athletics facility.

"It made all the difference and was instrumental in us performing well at the event.”

The Scout group organised the first iftar at The Piece Hall in Halifax earlier this year.

For more information about 51st Pellon Scout Group and how to join, call 07833 445538 or email [email protected]

The male leaders team