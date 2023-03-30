Halifax teenager hoping to put town on the map as he releases his first single
A teenager from Halifax is hoping to put the town on the map as he launches his first single.
Rapper and music producer Finlay Moses, also known as Kreega, released the single 'Need You' earlier this month.
The 16-year-old has lived in Halifax all his life and went to Brooksbank School in Elland.
"Growing up in Halifax has influenced my music because I have a lot of stories to tell," he said.
"A lot of my friends have grown up in council estates.
"I was lucky to have what I had growing up and I realise that more as I’ve got older.
"I’ve got songs coming out in the future about growing up in areas like Halifax, not just from my perspective but from people I know that haven’t had it easy."
Finlay isn't signed to a record label but says he wants to remain an independent artist.
"My biggest dream in my career is to find an aspiring musician and turn them into the next big thing.
"Give them everything I know about promoting music, writing music, producing it, distributing it and help them properly manage their career.
"I also want to put Halifax on the map and I’ve said it in my song, Need You, I have the mentality that I can represent my hometown."
The single is available now on all major streaming platforms.