Halifax teenager who went missing more than a week ago is found.

Monika (Amy) Molnar who is missing from West Yorkshire was seen leaving her home address on Monday August 9 at around 8.40pm

The 14-year-old was last seen on August 10 on Greenbrow Road, Wythenshawe and was going by the name of Amy.

However officers at West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the teenager has been found safe and well in Manchester.

Monika (Amy) Molnar has been found