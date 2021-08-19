Halifax teenager who went missing more than a week ago is found.
Police officers across two different forces have found a Halifax teenager who who went missing more than a week ago.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:56 am
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:58 am
Monika (Amy) Molnar who is missing from West Yorkshire was seen leaving her home address on Monday August 9 at around 8.40pm
The 14-year-old was last seen on August 10 on Greenbrow Road, Wythenshawe and was going by the name of Amy.
However officers at West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the teenager has been found safe and well in Manchester.
A spokesperson for the force wished to thank everybody for their help and for sharing the appeal.