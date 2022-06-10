Halifax teen's fundraising tribute to his sister who died from cancer at 21

Fifteen-year-old Will Trowell, from Illingworth, has collected £1,129 for Stand Up to Cancer and £400 for Overgate Hospice by doing an impressive 100 press ups every day for a month.
He was inspired by his sister, Casey Clarke - a university student who dreamt of becoming a teacher and was passionate about cheerleading and nature - who died suddenly in April, aged just 21.
Her battle against cancer, which saw her having her right leg amputated, touched hearts across Calderdale and beyond.
She had undergone intensive chemotherapy and learnt to walk on a prosthetic limb.
She was hoping to return to her studies after surgery to remove tumours from her lungs when she was rushed to hospital suffering headaches and being sick.
A scan revealed she had three tumours in her brain, and she died only a few hours later.
The siblings' mum, Lisa Trowell, said: "I'm so proud of Will.
"Thank you to everyone who has donated. Casey would have been so grateful."