Halifax theatre group offers youngsters chance to rebuild confidence

Former Stage Door Studio Theatre Worksop student Olivia Judge

Stage Door Studio Theatre Workshop, based at the Studio Rooms on James Street, says it is keen to help any youngsters who have lost confidence because of Covid-19.

Anne Redfern, one of the group’s leaders, said: “We are all raring to go with lots of variety on offer for the very young to those teenagers who have missed out on all the social interaction because of the virus.”

Past students include Olivia Judge, who recently performed in the British Youth Music Theatre production of The Night the War Ended and is now studying at arts college CAPA in Wakefield.

“Olivia has great dedication and a committed approach in all aspects of theatrical skills and other children can achieve like her if they want to,” said Anne.

“Because of the difficult times we have all shared over the past months it is now a vital time to pick ourselves up, dust off the past and put effort into learning a wonderful theatrical hobby that brings great joy along with gaining new friends.”