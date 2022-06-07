Halifax to remember Falklands War

Halifax Minster will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the conflict on Sunday (June 12).

The service will be attended by members of the Royal British Legion, the Royal Navy Association, the Mayor of Calderdale, and Deputy Lieutenant Nicky Chance-Thompson.

It will be led by The Rev David Carpenter and the sermon will be given by The Rev Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax.

Canon Barber said: “This service brings together those whose lives have been affected by this campaign, always remembered and never forgotten.

"The scars of war are everlasting and we continue to pray for all those today caught up in the war in Ukraine, and to pray for peace.”