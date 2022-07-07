The culprit hurled a huge rock at Good Mood, on Commercial Street, last night (Wednesday) - breaking one of their windows.

At the suggestion of customers who are keen to help, the independent bar and coffee shop has launched an online fundraiser in the hope of collecting funds for repairs.

They have said: "It's hard to understand what drives people to cause unnecessary damage like this, but on Wednesday night at around 8pm our bar was subject to an unprovoked attack.

The damaged window at Good Mood in Halifax

"As if things aren't hard enough for independent businesses right now, it's hard surviving in the current market and we just can't afford blows like this - it's money we just don't have.

"Lots of people have commented on our social media saying that they want to help and whilst we wish we didn't have to ask, we do urgently need to replace our window. If the offer is still there, we would like to take you up on it. Anything that you can give would be massively appreciated.

"We built Good Mood to give something to the town, we wanted to share the things we love with the town, and we want to be able to keep doing that, blows like this make it increasingly unlikely that we will be able to do that.

"Don’t let the scumbags win."