Halifax town centre pubs and bars shut early tonight after 'vandalism and violence'

Dukes Halifax, in Market Arcade, posted on social media that it was shutting because of "vandalism and violence" in Halifax.

It said other establishments were also choosing to close early.

"There’s been some instances of violence and vandalism throughout town, so a large proportion of the licensed premises in the centre have taken the decision to close a little earlier this evening," they said.

Several town centre pubs and bars have closed early tonight.

"Back open from noon tomorrow."

Square Chapel has also said it will not be open to walk-in customers for the rest of tonight.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closing at 9pm this evening. Our event this evening will be going ahead, but we will not be open for walk-in customers," they said.