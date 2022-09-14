Halifax town crier voted new chairman of the loyal company of town criers

Les has been the Halifax Town Crier for 20 years. In 2003 he became Bellman of the Borough of Calderdale and in 2012 added the accolade Crier to the Town Council of Hebden Royd.

Les is the current Vice Chairman of the Loyal Company of Town Criers but has now been honoured by his peers with the top job after a vote by all members.

Les said: “I’m so happy to be chairman of the company I love, the Loyal Company of Town Criers, which I have been a member since 2001.”

Les Cutts (centre) with other town criers at an event in Hebden Bridge

Les celebrated 20 years as Halifax’s town crier last year.

He is originally from Rotherham but moved to Halifax aged 16, and lives in Pellon. Les became town crier after spotting an advert for the role in the Halifax Courier.