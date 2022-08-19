Halifax urged to fly kites this weekend in solidarity with people of Afghanistan

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week marked a year since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban and Halifax charity St Agustine’s Centre has been holding kite-making workshops for refugee children to learn and celebrate the ancient Afghan craft of kite-flying.

The art form, alongside music, theatre and dance, has previously been banned by the Taliban.

St Augustine’s Centre – which supports people who have been forced to flee their home country through no fault of their own – held the workshops for youngsters at Halifax Minster.

Children making kites at Halifax Minster

Amber Ray, Communications Manager from the charity, said: “It’s imperative that we remember all of those still left behind in Afghanistan - especially on this important anniversary.

"We urge the Government to make good on their promises to do more to help people seek safety and escape the cruel Taliban regime. So many of our families are left torn apart, with no recourse to reunite or help loved ones escape.

“We also encourage everyone to join us this Saturday in an act of joy and hope as we take to the skies with our kites - whether that’s in your own garden, local park or at the flagship event in Bradford - in solidarity with people from Afghanistan and beyond seeking sanctuary from war and persecution.”

The free Fly with Me festival in Bradford, presented by Good Chance Theatre, will include a jam-packed day full of Afghan music, poetry, performances, food and activities for the whole family, including a special performance from exiled Iranian poet Samar Shahdad and a chance to fly your own kite with countless others.

It takes place tomorrow from 1pm until 6pm at Northcliffe Park in Shipley.

Master kite-maker, Afghan refugee and Fly With Me co-creator Sanjar Qiam, said: "Fly With Me is an act of solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and an opportunity for all of us to come together and feel between our fingers the strings that connect us to this incredible country, its culture and its people."