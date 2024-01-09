Grasssroots music venue The Grayston Unity has worked with Calderdale Council as part of the Year of Culture 2024 to give an opportunity for a young person to gain experience of being a live sound engineer.

Iris Palmer has been appointed as a Sound Intern in a post funded by the Council for 12 months. In her role she will learn all aspects of being a live sound engineer, from pre-

gig preparation, to stage prep and ultimately live sound production.

The internship lasts 12 months and the ultimate aim is that at the end Iris will be able to gain work as a live sound engineer or progress into further music production study.

Iris Palmer

Michael Ainsworth, Owner of The Grayston Unity, said: “Live music makes a great contribution to Calderdale, not just in terms of culture but equally importantly in terms of business activity. and it is grassroots venues such as ours that provide a pipeline of talent, not just in terms of artists but those such as sound engineers that make gigs possible.

"We are therefore very grateful to Calderdale Council for helping with that pipeline and we are especially pleased that in an area of work that is still male dominated our intern is female.”

Iris said: “Music is my whole life and I have always known that I have wanted to make a career out of it. I am so excited to be part of a thriving music scene and this internship is an amazing opportunity to get a foot in the door to the industry.

"I have been made to feel very welcome at The Grayston Unity and have already learned so much and I’m looking forward to see where this takes me.”

A second internship for a music business/promoter will be recruited in January.

Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “Congratulations to Iris on her internship. It’s great to hear what a difference our funding is

making.

"We’re committed to reducing inequalities and helping young people develop their talents.

“It’s exciting to see organisations in the local creative sector, such as The Grayston Unity, playing a part in Calderdale’s Year of Culture.