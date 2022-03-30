Halifax veterans camp out for a night in aid of homeless ex-servicemen and women

Paul Tait, from Pellon, and Bobby Walker, from Holmfield - who both served with the Duke of Wellington Regiment - camped out on Roils Head Moor as part of the Royal British Legion Industries’ Great Tommy Sleep Out.

They were joined by Bobby’s wife Jodie and daughter Amy-Lee, and said they have had a great response from people wanting to sponsor them. Lee Mount Balti House even brought them all a pizza on the night.

Paul said: “There are far too many homeless veterans in this country and we are doing our best to try and change that.

Veterans Paul Tait and Bobby Walker, with Amy-Lee Walker and Jodie Walker

“Every penny we raise goes towards changing the lives of these veterans. They deserve more than what they have after serving their country.”

To support the challenge, visit www.RBLI.co.uk/sleepout.

RBLI, which is a separate charity to the Royal British Legion, provides a home to more than 300 veterans and their families through its Kent village, including homeless veterans through their emergency accommodation Mountbatten Pavilion.

At the heart of the village is the charity’s social enterprise factory - Britain’s Bravest Manufacturing Company (BBMC) -which provides employment opportunities to veterans and people with disabilities.

Cafe Sports at Ladyship Mills prepared a breakfast for veterans before the sleep out

Throughout the pandemic, the team in BBMC have been helping to keep the country running producing signs for major infrastructure projects, pallets for the transportation of food and ventilators, and hand sanitisers for the telecoms industry.

The team have also been fulfilling the thousands of challenge fundraising packs which includes a beanie hat and booklet printed professionally in-house.

All veterans living on the village are provided with a tailored welfare support programme to help them regain their independence and overcome challenges caused by physical or mental disability, drug or alcohol dependency, and unemployment.