Halifax vicar's delight at funding to boost role of church caretaker who is 'gift to the community'

A Halifax church is celebrating winning funding it says will help continue vital work in the community.

Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden has been awarded money from The National Lottery Community Fund so that it can extend the role of its caretaker and volunteer co-ordinator.

The church says they money will mean ensuring the church can remain a warm, welcoming and supportive hub for the community seven-days-a-week.

It will also build on work that has already taken place over the past year which, thanks to support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, has seen the church expand its offer of a wide range of weekly services.

Caretaker at Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden Lee Taylor (centre of the standing group) with the team from The Addy

This includes a pay-as-you-can cafe; debt counselling and mental health support; warm space sessions and emergency food support; housing, family, and energy-saving advice; community gardening and green space improvements; and arts activities and youth programmes.

The role of the caretaker and volunteer co-ordinator has been instrumental in this expansion of services, says the church.

Rev Robb Sutherland, vicar at Holy Nativity, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Community Fund.

"Lee, our caretaker, has been an absolute gift to our community over the last year and helps in so many ways to keep us running smoothly and serving our community in the best way possible.

"This funding means we can continue to serve our neighbours in Mixenden—many of whom are facing increasing financial pressure and social isolation.

"It allows us to build on our vision of being a church that’s open every day and for everyone.”