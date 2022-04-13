Halifax volunteers make urgent appeal for donations for Ukraine

Halifax Ukrainian Club, who are working with The Leo Group, have two vans arriving tomorrow (Thursday) to take vital supplies to Lviv in Ukraine.

They need donations of non-perishable food and medical supplies to fill them.

Their base at D Mill in Dean Clough will be open today until 5pm to accept donations of these items only.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers need donation today