Halifax volunteers make urgent appeal for donations for Ukraine
An emergency appeal is being made by the team sending aid from Calderdale to help the people of Ukraine.
By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:25 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:26 am
Halifax Ukrainian Club, who are working with The Leo Group, have two vans arriving tomorrow (Thursday) to take vital supplies to Lviv in Ukraine.
They need donations of non-perishable food and medical supplies to fill them.
Their base at D Mill in Dean Clough will be open today until 5pm to accept donations of these items only.
For more information, visit Halifax Ukrainian Club's Facebook page.