News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Halifax weather: Snow and freezing temperatures set to continue for Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Elland and Sowerby Bridge all weekend

The snow and freezing temperatures in Calderdale looks set to continue all weekend.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 09:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office have a yellow warning out for Halifax, which means there is snow and ice expected this evening and into Sunday morning which may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

The Met Office says some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and there is potential for some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Temperatures aren’t expected to reach higher than two degrees today (Saturday) while it will at least drop to minus one overnight.

The BBC predicts that snow will fall in Calderdale across the weekend, turning to sleet on Monday and Tuesday.

Related topics:HalifaxHebden BridgeSowerby BridgeBrighouseCalderdaleMet OfficeBBC