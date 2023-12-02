The snow and freezing temperatures in Calderdale looks set to continue all weekend.

The Met Office have a yellow warning out for Halifax, which means there is snow and ice expected this evening and into Sunday morning which may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

The Met Office says some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and there is potential for some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Temperatures aren’t expected to reach higher than two degrees today (Saturday) while it will at least drop to minus one overnight.