The creation, complete with pearls, bunting and a corgi, is the work of WI group Siddal Sisters and has been placed on top of the postbox outside Skircoat Green Post Office.

The group has also been responsible for a knitted Gentleman Jack postbox topper and a woollen Paralympian Hannah Cockroft.

They meet on the first Wednesday of every month at The Maurice Jagger Centre at 7pm.