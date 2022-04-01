Halifax woman baking over 250 scones to boost a Calderdale charity
A Halifax woman is serving up more than 250 scones tomorrow in aid of an amazing cause.
Christine Gow, from Skircoat Green, is making cream teas to raise money for Mothershare via Community Foundation for Calderdale.
She has made more than 261 scones already, with at least another batch planned before people come to collect their orders tomorrow.
She is also holding a raffle, with prizes including a £200 voucher for Harveys of Halifax, a £200 voucher for Franklyns Jewellers and Goldsmiths Ltd Halifax, a Lottie Shaw’s Hamper and a £25 Pride and Provenance voucher.
Christine's fundraising has already reached more than £1,400.
Cream tea orders are now closed but raffle tickets can be bought online at https://localgiving.org/fundraising/creamteas/