Tyler Casey, 28, is neurodivergent, which is used to describe people with variation in their mental functions, and can include conditions such as ADHD, and was diagnosed at a young age with dyscalculia, dyslexia and being hard of hearing.

Tyler, who grew up in Barkisland and Ripponden and now works in finance, is hoping that her book, Disability and Me, will help to empower other people who are neurodivergent and hard of hearing.

"Writing the book was a bit of a fluke actually," she said.

A launch event was held at the weekend for Tyler's book Disability and Me

"I was never destined to be a writer or an author. I've barely even finished a book before.

"But after going through a difficult time in a workplace I was advised to write down my thoughts and feelings and so I did.

"It was then I realised how history does repeat itself and bullying or discrimination doesn't just stop at high school. It can continue unfortunately.

"My aim with my book is to empower others - no matter how horrid people are to you, never let anyone determine your future.

A launch event was held at the weekend for Tyler's book Disability and Me

"And always remember it's not how long it takes you to get there, it's about getting there in the end.

"After facing discrimination in the workplace as well as bullying at high school I know my story isn't just mine to tell.

"It happens to so many people on a daily basis and we are told to put up with it, it's a job etc.

"We sell our time to employers in exchange for a wage but that doesn't mean we should put up with bullying or abuse in the workplace just because we've signed a contract of employment.

A launch event was held at the weekend for Tyler's book Disability and Me

"I want children my daughter's age to realise no matter what labels they are given that it's not the end for them and their future isn't already planned out for them. They can still achieve everything they want."