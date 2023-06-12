Photo: Shannon Palmer

Shannon Palmer was named Food Blogger of the Year for Yorkshire at the prestigious Yorkshire Blogger Awards last year, and is now in line to regain the accolade.

“Winning in 2022 which was a huge surprise being up against some massive Yorkshire contenders,” said Shannon, “what a proud moment, it left me speechless.

"I really didn't expect to be named in the shortlist again this year but I must be doing something right.

Photo: Shannon Palmer

"I think people relate to me as I'm down to earth and very much relatable.

"I think my blog as gotten big over the last year as it's all very local and Yorkshire, I love to rave about small independent businesses and help give them a voice in my platform.

"I think it's important to do this in these trying times and knowing that my page and blog can do this is amazing, what a dream.”

Shannon regularly writes about places to eat in Halifax and Calderdale. She has more than 50,000 followers on social media and also has a verified blue tick on Instagram.

Photo: Shannon Palmer

"I think it's pretty crazy I could be out shopping in the local Lidl or just In Halifax and people come up to me to talk about my blogs, magazine pieces, saying how lovely and refreshing it is to see Halifax on the map through my eyes.

"I find it peculiar people want to talk to little old normal down to earth me, they actually ask for recommendations or what I have coming up for them to see and read about.

"It makes it all so worthwhile knowing it has such effect on people.

"I have a few exciting things coming up over the next few months, I am lucky enough to be blogging and reporting at the music gigs on the Piece Hall, which I am very proud about, some big shows at the theatres and exciting local blogging projects coming.”

Photo: Shannon Palmer

The Yorkshire Blogger Awards take place on September 30 at The Grand Hotel in Leeds.

Shannon added: “I have everything crossed and hopefully I can bring it home for a second year to Halifax.”