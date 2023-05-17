News you can trust since 1853
Halifax woman receives card from King Charles as she celebrates 100th birthday

A Halifax woman who was renowned for her dinner parties has celebrated her 100th birthday.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

Kathleen Wadsworth marked the huge milestone yesterday (Tuesday) with a party at Alexander House – the care home where she lives in Savile Park – and a birthday card from The King.

Mrs Wadsworth was born Kathleen Barnett in Greetland on May 16, 1923.

She was one of Duke and Rachel Barnett’s six children and went to Greetland School until she was 14.

Kathleen Wadsworth when she was 21Kathleen Wadsworth when she was 21
Kathleen Wadsworth when she was 21
Then she went to work in the office of the British Dyers Association in Greetland, where her father worked.

But she did not enjoy the job and left to work at bakeries in Elland, King Cross and Greetland.

She gave up work after she married Milford Baron – a joiner – in 1947 at St Thomas Church in Greetland.

The couple, who had lived very near each other growing up, had five children, and Mrs Wadsworth now has seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Kathleen Wadsworth, from Halifax, marks her 100th birthdayKathleen Wadsworth, from Halifax, marks her 100th birthday
Kathleen Wadsworth, from Halifax, marks her 100th birthday

The couple moved to Halifax in 1956 but Mr Baron died in 1964.

In 1971, Mrs Wadsworth married George Wadsworth – a painter and decorator also from Greetland who had been Milford’s best man – at St Jude’s Church in Halifax.

Mr Wadsworth died in 2003.

Mrs Wadsworth’s hobbies were gardening and cooking, and she was famous for her dinner parties.

If you are one of your loved ones are celebrating a milestone anniversary or birthday, we would love to know.

You can email details of your golden and diamond wedding anniversaries or 100th birthdays to [email protected]

