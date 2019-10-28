Halifax woman remembers father and brother with series of fundraising events

A woman who lost her brother and father within days of each other is marking 20 years since their deaths with a staggering 20 fundraising events.

Alison Moore, from Barkisland, was 23 when her brother Paul Clark lost his battle with cancer, aged 21.

Alison Moore is doing 20 fundraising events to mark 20 years since her brother and dad passed away. Pictured are Geoff Clark, Paul Clark, Alison Moore and Janette Clark

He had been diagnosed with cancer in his knee bone at 18 and the disease eventually spread to his lungs.

Just 12 days after he died, their father Geoff Clark also passed away. Officially, the cause of death was recorded as lobar pneumonia but Alison believes it was her brother’s death that took its toll.

“My dad was a fit and well man,” she said. “To me he died from a broken heart.”

Alison has been involved in fundraising for cancer charities ever since but wanted to commemorate the two decades since her brother and father’s deaths.

“I wanted to mark it in a positive way,” she said.

She and her family have already completed 19 of the fundraising challenges, including a triathlon, bake sale, climbing the Yorkshire Three Peaks, and a garden party organised by her mum, Jeanette Clark, of Mytholmroyd.

Alison’s children - 11-year-old Sam and seven-year-old Olivia - have also joined in, taking part in a mini marathon in Manchester.

The final event - Glitz and Glamour Girls’ Night In - takes place on Friday, November 8 at The Venue in Barkisland.

Tickets were snapped up within 48 hours of going on sale and more than 430 people are expected to attend.

The fundraisers have raised £23,500 so far, and Alison is hoping the last one will take that total to £30,000.

“I want to thank everybody for their help. The support of friends, family and local businesses has been overwhelming.”

Proceeds will be split between various charities close to Alison’s family’s hearts.