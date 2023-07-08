News you can trust since 1853
Halifax woman shaving her head for 50th birthday in tribute to her parents who both battled cancer

A Halifax woman is braving having her hair shaved off in tribute to her parents.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Tomorrow (Sunday, July 9) – the day of her 50th birthday – Joanne Farrell will go bald to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Both her parents battled the disease. While her dad Patrick is a cancer survivor, her mum Christine sadly died in 2016.

Tragically, the family were told Christine had lung cancer on the same day they should have been celebrating the news Patrick was in remission from prostate cancer.

Joanne's parents Christine and PatrickJoanne's parents Christine and Patrick
Joanne's parents Christine and Patrick
Joanne, who lives in Halifax town centre, says she wants to honour her parents and raise funds for the charity which has helped her family.

"One of my friends said I'm crazy but it's only hair, it'll grow back,” she said.

"I wanted to do something to honour my mum and dad.

“Macmillan just did everything that my dad needed. When he went to hospital, they'd made sure he was alright."

Joanne with her dadJoanne with her dad
Joanne with her dad
To donate, visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/joanne-farrell

