Rhada Calcott's little boy Noah fell ill five years ago with a grade three anaplastic ependymoma, a rare and aggressive brain tumour.

Noah was in intensive care for three weeks after collapsing on a family holiday before undergoing 22 hours of surgery, which left him with brain damage.

Having nearly completed 14 months of chemotherapy, the family was told his cancer was returning, which resulted in further brain surgery.

Rhada Calcott with husband Paul and their son Noah.

Noah was sent to Florida to receive proton beam radiation to the tumour, but three months after returning to the UK, the cancer had returned again and Noah died aged three-and-a-half in March 2020.

Rhada's husband Paul Calcott then died due to a rare form of lung cancer, aged 31, in May 2021, which was discovered during the family's time in America.

During these traumas, Rhada, from Wheatley, said she found her forever family at Leeds General Infirmary's cancer ward, and is now fundraising to help bring a little Christmas spirit to the staff and patients there.

"I would love to be able to support the incredible staff and the amazing families that spend almost all of their time on the ward," Rhada said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhada Calcott and her little boy Noah

"I would like to be able to offer some basics for these families over the festive period and New Year, stuff like tooth brushes, toothpaste, shower gels and creams, deodorant, extra bedding, puzzle books to keep worrying minds busy, in-date magazines and newspapers.

"I’d also like to provide these items for the little warriors they are caring for, basic hygiene bits like baby wipes and nappies, which are a massive drain on their ward budget.

"Depending on how successful the fund raising is I’d like to provide entertainment for isolated children in the form of iPads or tablets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Isolated children spend up to a week at a time locked in a side room with one parent, which is very upsetting for the little ones as they can’t go into the play room or mix with other children.

Rhada's little boy Noah

"Unfortunately, my son spent almost all his ward time in isolation and we were lucky to have an iPad for him to learn and play, so I think for the ward this would be amazing.

"I’d also like to buy presents for the children that are unexpectedly kept in on Christmas Eve, so they have something to brighten up Christmas morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to provide the ward with a full Christmas goodies grocery shop as they have their own kitchen to store this and it’s so nice to be able to get a nibble and a hot drink, because when you're living in a chemo ward, life is hard.

"I think us chemo mums and dads have a habit of playing it down to be able to function on a normal level, but believe me, this is the hardest time of any family’s life, and it really is the small things that keep you going.

Rhada's little boy Noah

"If people could help even a tiny bit to cover the cost of these small things, you will be making a huge difference to a child and their family this festive period."

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rhada-calcott-1.

Rhada's little boy Noah