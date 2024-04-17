Anne Cawdron

Anne Cawdron is a trustee at Overgate Hospice and has already exceeded her fundraising target of £1,000.

Anne says taking part in the race has been on her bucket list since she started running in 2010 but has repeatedly failed to gain a place. When she did, it was for the virtual race during the Covid pandemic.

She said: “I came late to running and as a slow runner still find it hard to think of myself as a runner. However, running has brought many joys to my life: not least the opportunity to raise money for worthwhile causes.

"Ever since I started running it’s been my dream to run the London Marathon, this year that dream will come true. I ran my first marathon in 2013 and raised money for Overgate, this will almost certainly be my last marathon and it’s my pleasure to raise money for Overgate again.

"In the intervening years I’ve had had friends who’ve needed the care that Overgate provides, and the support that the hospice gives to their loved ones.

"I am honoured to be one of the board of trustees and to see at close hand the amazing work of the staff and volunteers.

"I’m excited and proud to be wearing my Overgate vest, and so grateful to those who’ve supported me during my training and those who’ve donated to support me, and more importantly, support Overgate.”

James Gibson, hospice heroes fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: ‘It is always wonderful to see people across the Calderdale community lacing up their trainers and hitting the road in support of Overgate, and it is just as heartwarming to see one of our amazing trustees taking on such a tough challenge for our hospice.”