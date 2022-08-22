Halifax woman's funeral appeal for nephew, 20, who was stabbed to death

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harris Slater has launched an online fundraiser to help pay for the costs of a funeral for her nephew, Javell Morgan.

Javell, who was just 20, died after being attacked in Moss Side, Manchester.

Two men, both from Huddersfield, have been charged with his murder.

Javell Morgan died after being stabbed in Moss Side

Harris has posted on the fundraising page: “As you can imagine it is a devastating time for all family and friends of Javell Morgan.

"We would love to give Javell the send off he deserves and support the family in doing this.

"If anybody would like to contribute in doing so no matter how small please do so via this page.”

The appeal has already raised more than £6,000 towards its £10,000 target.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/javelles-funeral-funds

Javell was stabbed in the early hours of Monday, August 15 on Claremont Road in Moss Side.

Greater Manchester Police’s Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson, said: “Our thoughts remain with Javell's family and friends at this heartbreaking time.

"Specially trained officers and support services are supporting Javell's loved ones.

"Our officers remain present to provide reassurance within the Moss Side community. Although two suspects have been charged, our enquiries are ongoing.

"We would urge the public to please contact us if you have any further information at all, any amount of information brings us one step closer to providing justice for Javell and his loved ones".