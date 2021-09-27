Halifax women don cheerleading gear for sponsored walk in aid of young cancer patient

Mixenden Marchers on their fundraising walk for Casey Clarke

Walking group Mixenden Marchers have so far raised hundreds of pounds for 20-year-old Casey Clarke to support her as she fights the aggressive disease.

Their efforts have included donning cheerleading outfits - in honour of one of Casey’s hobbies - and carrying their pom poms on a 10-mile sponsored walk.

They have also held a fundraising raffle, and have so far collected over £1,500.

Mandy O’Shea, who founded Mixy Marchers in 2019, said: “We want to show Casey and her family that everyone is behind them and that we’re supporting them.

“We couldn’t have done this without the Mixenden community.

“Everyone donates and buys raffle tickets, and businesses donate prizes. It’s the people of Mixenden that support us.”

Casey had her right leg amputated last month and is undergoing intensive chemotherapy before she undergoes another surgery to remove tumours on her lungs.

Her mum, Lisa, has had to turn her living into a bedroom for Casey while she recovers.

The group has raised money for other local people previously, including to help a Halifax boy with an almost unheard of condition meet medical experts in America.

Aimed at helping women to get out and open up to each other, they meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm outside Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden.