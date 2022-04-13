Halifax workers donate 100 care bags to Halifax women's centre

Workers at Parfetts Cash and Carry on Shay Lane have donated 100 care bags and £550 to WomenCentre, which helps wome across Calderdale.

The team held a raffle with prizes donated by The Mill Bar and Kitchen, The Maypole Inn, Aya Sophia, Nelson’s Wine Bar, The Prospect Inn, Disco Kitchen, The Shoulder of Mutton and The Scene Bar.

Parfetts donated £200, Dunelm gifted a £50 voucher and Parfetts customers donated items for the care bags.

Some of the team from Parfetts with the care bags - Jason Nash, Les Cutts, Sarah Swindell and Vicky Ascough.