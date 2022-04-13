Halifax workers donate 100 care bags to Halifax women's centre
Fundraising by staff at a Halifax firm has bought toiletries and other essential items for dozens of vulnerable women.
By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:29 pm
Workers at Parfetts Cash and Carry on Shay Lane have donated 100 care bags and £550 to WomenCentre, which helps wome across Calderdale.
The team held a raffle with prizes donated by The Mill Bar and Kitchen, The Maypole Inn, Aya Sophia, Nelson’s Wine Bar, The Prospect Inn, Disco Kitchen, The Shoulder of Mutton and The Scene Bar.
Parfetts donated £200, Dunelm gifted a £50 voucher and Parfetts customers donated items for the care bags.
Vicky Ascough, from Parfetts, said: “WomenCentre are amazing and do an amazing job.”