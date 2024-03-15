Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The wrestler, nicknamed The Beast From The East, spent most of his first 14 years in Halifax, living in Norton Tower, Pellon and King Cross, going to Warley Road and Haugh Shaw secondary schools.

He says he is hoping to host his final event in Halifax before finally calling it a day, although a date and venue is still to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Due to being born in Halifax and having attended both junior and senior school there, and then moving to relocate in Blackpool at the age of 12, I would very much like to host an afternoon show of professional wrestling there,” he said, “which I'm sure the local Pakistani and English communities would be sure to watch.

Halifax born wrestler Shak Khan

"It would showcase some of the very best national and international wrestlers.

"Halifax has quite a rich history of the sport due to the late, great heavyweight wrestling superstar Shirley 'Big Daddy' Crabtree hailing from Sowerby Bridge.