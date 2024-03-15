Halifax wrestler Shak Khan hoping to host his final bout in the town before retirement
The wrestler, nicknamed The Beast From The East, spent most of his first 14 years in Halifax, living in Norton Tower, Pellon and King Cross, going to Warley Road and Haugh Shaw secondary schools.
He says he is hoping to host his final event in Halifax before finally calling it a day, although a date and venue is still to be confirmed.
"Due to being born in Halifax and having attended both junior and senior school there, and then moving to relocate in Blackpool at the age of 12, I would very much like to host an afternoon show of professional wrestling there,” he said, “which I'm sure the local Pakistani and English communities would be sure to watch.
"It would showcase some of the very best national and international wrestlers.
"Halifax has quite a rich history of the sport due to the late, great heavyweight wrestling superstar Shirley 'Big Daddy' Crabtree hailing from Sowerby Bridge.
"I am keen to have my very last bout in the town as I think it will be perfect for me to finally retire and having my last bout in the town where I grew up and still have so many wonderful memories of my schoolboy days.”