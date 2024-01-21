Elland Silver Band, in partnership with Halifax Minster, will be hosting the Halifax Youth Brass Band Festival on Saturday, February 10.

The festival will see local junior and youth bands perform a 20 minute own choice programme to showcase their talents and to gain performance experience, finishing with a grand massed band finale.

It will also provide opportunity for groups to listen and watch each other’s performances.

Taking part in the event are Elland Silver Youth and Training Bands, Dobcross Training Band from Saddleworth, HD9 Youth Band from Huddersfield and Red Admiral Youth Band from Mawdesley. This year’s special guest is the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble.

The festival is being organised jointly by Samantha Harrison, musical director of Elland Silver Youth and Training bands and Cannon Hilary Barber from Halifax Minster.

The event will start at 2pm and conclude with a massed band performance at 5pm.

“Following on from last year’s successful event I am delighted that we are able to repeat the event,” said Samantha.

"It’s great to bring young people from different bands together to perform, watch and listen to each other.

"Halifax Minster is a wonderful venue, with excellent acoustics so it’s an ideal venue.”