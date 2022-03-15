Halifax's Acapulco nightclub "overwhelmed" by response to selling its iconic carpet as thousands of pounds is raised for charity

Since the story appeared in the Halifax Courier, the club's owner Simon Jackson has appeared on ITV's This Morning, while the story was mentioned on BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Five Live.

It also appeared in national newspapers The Sun, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, Daily Star, The Guardian, and even appeared on Australian TV programme The Project.

The club say they had to stop sales on Monday as there wasn’t enough carpet left.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the Acapulco in Halifax

Simon said: "I'm really shocked at the amount of interest this has brought to the public and the news. I honestly thought we may have had approximately 10 people interested in purchasing a piece of the Acapulco carpet, but within the first 20 minutes of the Courier putting the story online we already received over 10 emails requesting to purchase a piece of our carpet.

"Sales have come from all over the country and a couple abroad.

"In total we have sold 612 pieces of our carpet, we have nearly 500 sections still to be posted out.

"We have raised over £5,070. Once our framing and postage costs have been calculated the remaining money will all go to our chosen charity Street Angels.