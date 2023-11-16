Halifax’s Acapulco nightclub will host a special Christmas party next month for people with special educational needs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event has been inspired by the visit of Katie Price and her son Harvey to the club last year and is being described by the Acapulco as an inclusive Christmas party nightclub experience for teens and adults with learning difficulties to dance, sing and practice life skills.

"It’s a first-of-its-kind party in the town,” said Acapulco manager Simon Jackson said, “dedicated to the Special Educational Needs (SEN) community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s been inspired by the visit of Harvey Price, the son of Katie Price, to the Acapulco, who has done quite a lot for the SEN community.

Simon Jackson (left) and Justin Brett (right) from the Acapulco

"Especially after many people took to social media slamming Katie for being a bad mother to allow him to go to a nightclub.

"She responded saying her son has the same rights and dreams as others. This turned out to be great night for Harvey.

"His visit to the Acca marked not just a night out but a meaningful shift towards inclusivity in nightlife entertainment for the SEN community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club will be adorned with festive decor and will feature a sensory-friendly environment with adjusted lighting and sound levels to cater to the diverse needs of its guests.

Katie Price and her son Harvey

"Activities are designed to be engaging yet non-stressful, ensuring everyone can take part,” said Simon.

"What sets this event apart is its heartfelt commitment to inclusivity. It’s not just about hosting a party; it’s about creating a space where differences are celebrated, where the joy of Christmas is accessible to all.

"It is more than a festive gathering; it’s a beacon of hope and a model for other venues. It shows that with thoughtfulness and a little adjustment, the joys of social experiences can be made available to everyone and hopefully it will help to set a precedent and brake down a few barriers to the SEN community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is open to all SEN people aged 12 and older. But we ask the carer to judge if it’s something fit for their individual needs.”