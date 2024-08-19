Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halifax’s Ben Moorhouse has completed his latest extreme challenge of taking on the 300 steps of Tsambika Monastery on the Greek island of Rhodes 100 times in one day.

On Saturday, Ben started his mammoth task at 6am just before sunrise and battled temperatures of 40 degrees with the humidity through the day, completed the extreme challenge at 9.15pm.

At the finish line, Ben and Gaynor Thompson, his partner, were greeted by their four old son Apollon, who completed the final strides with Ben, where he was then met at the finish line by friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the second summer extreme challenge for Ben after he walked 110 miles non-stop from Halifax to Blackpool to Manchester in July.

Ben Moorhouse

In October 2018, Ben and Gaynor's baby girl Kallipateira was stillborn at 37 weeks of pregnancy. The Halifax couple also experienced a miscarriage in May 2019.

As a promise to Kallipateira, they set up the charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, which supports research to help save babies’ lives and supports parents who have experienced the death of a baby.

In May 2020, their son Apollon survived because of the love and specialist care of Professor Alexander Heazell and his team in Manchester at the Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre, who are now the main beneficiary of the Halifax charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben has a £10,000 target for both of his extreme challenges and his so far raised £4,347.

He said: “I am very proud that I successfully completed my Tsambika Monastery extreme challenge in honour of our daughter Kallipateira, for the virgin Mary Tsambika and to raise funds for Professor Alexander Heazell in Manchester.

"In the UK every day I did specialist training for this but more importantly the love for my daughter Kallipateira was my biggest motivation. Every time I went inside Tsambika Monastery I knew Virgin Mary Tsambika was keeping me safe and I could feel love.

"All day I only have small stops for water, to speak with the lovely people and for the toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many people told me it is very hot but I did not feel the heat. In my mind I was very focused on what I needed to do.

"The biggest challenge at times was the tourist on the steps, but I just said excuse me and they let me pass.

"Some of the steps were very dangerous and slippy. I witnessed many people falling on the same steps.

"After the challenge I only had two hours sleep. Both my legs had bad cramp all night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two days after my legs are still painful but another 24 hours and I will be OK.

"It was a very difficult day for my family. For Gaynor and Apollon to be inside the car all day waiting for me was upsetting, especially for Apollon with him being four.

"My friend Yiannis Flevaris’ support on the day was wonderful. He is a beautiful human being.

"I would like to thank everyone in Rhodes who supported me on Saturday who said hello, gave me words of support and also provided me with drinks and took a selfie!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The support on Saturday was fantastic. Also a big thank you to Gaynor and Apollon - I could not have done this if not for them. To sit in the car for most of the day with the heat was a challenge in itself.”

Ben says his biggest disappointment is that he has raised less than half of the amount he wanted.

"I really did think more would be raised especially for this extreme challenge due to the magnitude of what was taking place," he said.

"If anyone can please help me with a donation to help get the amount raised up, it would really appreciate it.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/page/kmf2024.