Opening from Friday March 11 until Sunday March 13, the event is being organised by fun fair operator Stewart Robinson.

Mr Robinson is also promising a spectacular spring family fun fair with rides and attractions for everyone whether they are the tots looking to enjoy a train ride or a slide down an inflatable to the more adventurous families who can enjoy the Tagada, Waltzers, Dodgems, Sizzler Twist, Crazy Hopper, or the Devil Rock.

One of the UK’s largest rides on offer, the 33m Booster, a giant swing ride, which sees its riders swinging 360 degrees at high-speed will also feature.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the fun of the fair at Eureka

Speaking to the Halifax Courier, organiser Stewart Robinson said: “Thanks to the assistance of the people at Eureka! the fair which was always a popular event is back.

The rides and attractions we are bringing have once again all been hand picked to appeal to all the family and where better to bring such equipment than to the heart of children’s entertainment right here in Halifax.

"This year everyone entering the security-controlled alcohol-free site will receive free vouchers for £1 admission. We would like to encourage people to come down to the fair and see what we have to offer in the range of rides and attractions, and also visit the fabulous museum and I am sure that they will not be disappointed.”

The fair will open from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, Saturday from pm to 9pm, and Sunday from 1pm to 6pm.