Halifax's Eureka! holds birthday celebrations this weekend

The national children’s museum has welcomed millions of visitors since opening on July 9, 1992.

The museum said “We’re proud of all we’ve achieved in that time, and know that it wouldn’t have been possible without Calderdale residents’ love and support.”

To celebrate, it will be holding birthday-themed fun this Saturday and Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Eureka! are getting ready to mark the museum's 30th birthday

It is also giving away a staggering 30,000 free visits to local people via community groups and charities.