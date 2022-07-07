Halifax's Eureka! holds birthday celebrations this weekend

The national children’s museum has welcomed millions of visitors since opening on July 9, 1992.
The museum said “We’re proud of all we’ve achieved in that time, and know that it wouldn’t have been possible without Calderdale residents’ love and support.”
To celebrate, it will be holding birthday-themed fun this Saturday and Sunday.
It is also giving away a staggering 30,000 free visits to local people via community groups and charities.
The museum has a host of activities planned for the summer holidays, including a different performer or show host on each day.