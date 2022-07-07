Halifax's Eureka! holds birthday celebrations this weekend

Celebrations are being held in Halifax this weekend as Eureka! turns 30.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:40 pm

The national children’s museum has welcomed millions of visitors since opening on July 9, 1992.

The museum said “We’re proud of all we’ve achieved in that time, and know that it wouldn’t have been possible without Calderdale residents’ love and support.”

To celebrate, it will be holding birthday-themed fun this Saturday and Sunday.

Staff at Eureka! are getting ready to mark the museum's 30th birthday

It is also giving away a staggering 30,000 free visits to local people via community groups and charities.

The museum has a host of activities planned for the summer holidays, including a different performer or show host on each day.

