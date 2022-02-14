Halifax's George Square on the up after yobs cleared out

George Square is on the up following a crackdown on anti-social behaviour and action from Holly Lynch.

The area was even picked as a prime spot for filming of Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge last month.

Lisa Tetlaw from Disco Kitchen said: “It really has changed massively, it’s so much more pleasant. We’ve got some really nice places up here.”

Traders in and George Square are celebrating. From the left, Dave Conheenui from Discount Furniture, Jen Anderson and Ross Thomas from Good Mood, and Lisa Tetlaw and Brian Clark from Disco Kitchen.

Police have other agencies have been working hard to clamp down on yobs who had been causing problems in George Square.

It was proving difficult to bring some key culprits to court, and Ms Lynch had to write to the Attorny General in a bid to address the situation.

She said: “There are some wonderful businesses in George Square and so I’m really pleased to see the area thriving once again.

“I’m pleased to see what a difference it is making as we continue to see what more can be done to make our town as welcoming as possible.”

Sergeant Andrew Bingham, of Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We know too well the devastating effect that anti-social behaviour can have on our communities and can often be a catalyst for further offending.

“In cases where suspects continue to offend, the use of anti-social injunctions and criminal behaviour orders will be considered.

“Together with partners we remain committed to tackling this issue and we are pleased to see ongoing work has been effective in reducing such offending in George Square and surrounding areas.”