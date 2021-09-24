Halifax's Hannah Cockroft among Olympic and Paralympic champions honoured with a Yorkshire homecoming

Hannah Cockroft (Getty Images)

A major event is to be held at Leeds First Direct Arena, on October 10, with tickets on sale to the public priced at £5 to ensure access is available to all.

Among those to attend is Halifax wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft, along with Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jack Laugher and

Hosted by 2016 Olympic medallist Nile Wilson and sports broadcaster Tanya Arnold, the event is backed by Channel 4 as headline partner and supported by all 22 of Yorkshire and Humber councils.

Free tickets are also to be shared among local grassroots sports clubs and those working with vulnerable young people, with performances from The Skylights and Phoenix Dance.

Leeds Council is leading the project, with leader Councillor James Lewis saying this was to honour Yorkshire’s sporting heroes and the grassroots groups which supported them.