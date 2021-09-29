Halifax's Hannah Cockroft swaps track for red carpet at new James Bond film world premier

Hannah Cockroft and her partner Nathan Maguire at the world premiere of the new James Bond film (Getty Images)

The seven-times Paralympic gold medal winner from Halifax and her partner Nathan Maguire were among the guests invited to the very first screening of No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hannah said on social media: "The best night at the James Bond No Time To Die world premiere. Absolutely loved it, can’t wait to watch it again! Star-struck."

As well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, guests included the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, tennis star Emma Raducanu, Dame Judi Dench and rapper Stormzy,

The film will be the fifth and last starring Daniel Craig as the famous spy.