Halifax's Hurricane Hannah honoured with cute postbox topper
Talented knitters at a Halifax WI group have come up with their own way to honour Halifax paralympian Hannah Cockroft.
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 4:14 pm
Members of Siddal Sisters created this impressive postbox topper featuring the world record-breaking athlete.
They have designed it especially for the postbox outside Halifax Town Hall, which was painted gold in honour of Hannah's amazing performance at the 2012 Paralympics in London.
The Womens Institute group meet at the Maurice Jagger Centre, off Winding Road in Halifax, at 7pm on the first Wednesday of every month.