Halifax's Hurricane Hannah honoured with cute postbox topper

Members of Siddal Sisters created this impressive postbox topper featuring the world record-breaking athlete.

They have designed it especially for the postbox outside Halifax Town Hall, which was painted gold in honour of Hannah's amazing performance at the 2012 Paralympics in London.

The Womens Institute group meet at the Maurice Jagger Centre, off Winding Road in Halifax, at 7pm on the first Wednesday of every month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The postbox topper created by Siddal Sisters in honour of Hannah Cockroft