Halifax's Jungle Experience at Manor Heath Park will not open until 2023

The Jungle Experience at Manor Heath Park will have been closed for three years if it reopens when Calderdale Council expect in Spring 2023.

Home to a host of interesting plants and animals, the tropical greenhouse shut at the start of the pandemic.

Calderdale Council says significant repairs are needed to the decking and it would be expensive to hire a firm to do the work.

Jungle Experience, Manor Heath Park.

It plans to have its own staff to carry out the repairs, but they will not be free to start until later this year.

Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “The Jungle Experience is a popular attraction within the beautiful setting of Manor Heath Park.

“The site has been closed for some time and unfortunately, due to the damp conditions within the tropical greenhouse, the decking around the site has deteriorated to the point where it needs significant repairs.

“The quotes we have received to carry out the work indicate that it would be costly. As budgets are already stretched, we’ve therefore decided to carry out the work within the council as a more cost-effective option.

“The summer months are the busiest time for our employees with the skills to carry out this work. This unfortunately means that we’re unable to start the repairs until later this year, with the aim of reopening the attraction in spring 2023.

“There’s lots of other reasons to visit Manor Heath Park, not least to enjoy the beautiful walled garden which has recently reopened.

"The garden is full of various different types of plants and flowers, with landscaped paths allowing visitors to easily enjoy the tranquil and picturesque surroundings. It’s currently open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm, but we’re looking at increasing these opening hours so more people can enjoy this wonderful attraction.”

There had been rumours on social media that the Jungle Experience was shut for good, but Calderdale Council told the Courier in May that the attraction would be reopening.