Halifax's Les Cutts writes to fellow town criers informing them to take up allegiance to King Charles III
Halifax Town Crier, and chairman of the Loyal Company of Town Criers, posts the letters to Fellows of the Loyal Company, informing them to take up allegiance to King Charles III.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:18 am
Now, at the end of any proclamation they make, they finish with the words ‘God Save The King'.
Town criers are officers of a royal court or public authority who make public pronouncements, are regularly appear at public events and galas and usually make official proclamations relating to the royal family, such as births, deaths and marriages.
Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Les Cutts , Halifax Town Crier, and chairman of the Loyal Company of Town Criers, posts the letters to Fellows of the Loyal Company, informing them to take up allegiance to King Charles III.
Les is pictured in the centre of Halifax, West Yorkshire.
PICTURE TAKEN ON WEDNESDAY EVENING, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022
