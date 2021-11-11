Halifax's Piece Hall becomes drop-off point for charity's Christmas toy appeal

Some of the team from Calderdale Lighthouse

The team at the historic building are working with Calderdale Lighthouse to make sure no child goes without this Christmas.

The charity has been matching donors with children but is still looking for:

Pyjamas (from newborn age to teenagers)

Books (from young children to teenagers)

Crayons

Felt tips

Colouring books

Selection boxes

Toys for all ages but not toy guns and that do not need batteries

Toiletry sets

Wrapping paper

All donations must be new, not second-hand.

Donations can be dropped at The Visitor Centre at The Piece Hall before December 10, when a wrapping session will be taking place at the Spiegeltent.