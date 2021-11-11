Halifax's Piece Hall becomes drop-off point for charity's Christmas toy appeal
Toys for the children of struggling families can now be dropped of at The Piece Hall in Halifax.
The team at the historic building are working with Calderdale Lighthouse to make sure no child goes without this Christmas.
The charity has been matching donors with children but is still looking for:
Pyjamas (from newborn age to teenagers)
Books (from young children to teenagers)
Crayons
Felt tips
Colouring books
Selection boxes
Toys for all ages but not toy guns and that do not need batteries
Toiletry sets
Wrapping paper
All donations must be new, not second-hand.
Donations can be dropped at The Visitor Centre at The Piece Hall before December 10, when a wrapping session will be taking place at the Spiegeltent.
Calderdale Lighthouse supports vulnerable and disadvantaged families across Calderdale.