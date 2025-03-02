Halifax's Piece Hall wins prestigious music industry award
The historic venue has become a huge attraction for some of music’s biggest names in recent years, attracting the likes of Blondie, Noel Gallagher, Sting, Tom Jones and George Ezra to play there and putting Halifax on the country’s cultural map.
Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL said: “I’m so honoured to see The Piece Hall named Inspirational Venue of the Year at the Northern Music awards.
"With the support of our partners Cuff and Taylor our summer season has grown significantly from just a handful of shows to more almost 40 this year, attracting huge global talent and bringing great benefits to the region.
"The whole team work incredibly hard to make sure every single gig goer from the accessible viewing platform to the VIP lounge has an amazing experience, and it’s wonderful this has been recognised.
"And huge congratulations to The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge, the very worthy winner in the under 2,000 capacity category.
“What a wonderful accolade for Calderdale’s venues, just perfect as we celebrate the arts as part of CultureDale.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.